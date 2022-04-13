Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

