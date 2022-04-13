Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.01 Million

Brokerages expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to report sales of $33.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.03 million and the lowest is $33.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $148.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $148.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $193.60 million, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $197.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE ENFN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 91,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,600. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,379,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

