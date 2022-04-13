Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,140%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $10.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $12.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NYSE:SM traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. 2,039,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 840.97 and a beta of 5.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.01%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,941 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

