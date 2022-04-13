Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $505,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.