Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 131,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

