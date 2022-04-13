Zacks: Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). OneSpaWorld posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSW shares. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,597 shares of company stock valued at $171,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $955.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

