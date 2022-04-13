Zacks: Analysts Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 72.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDGR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.99. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

