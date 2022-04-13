Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Announce -$1.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) to report earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.21). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($4.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $119.54.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

