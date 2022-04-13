Zacks: Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WAB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $92.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.