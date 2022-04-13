Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CELU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Celularity has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

