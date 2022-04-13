Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $56.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $32.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $283.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLDT shares. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. 164,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

