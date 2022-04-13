Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to announce $87.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.90 million and the highest is $94.38 million. International Seaways reported sales of $46.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $467.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $526.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $597.84 million, with estimates ranging from $531.57 million to $653.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,577 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,458,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $11,315,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSW remained flat at $$20.37 during midday trading on Friday. 9,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -7.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

