Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $11.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 1,642,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,764. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

