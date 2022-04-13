Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post $1.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.20. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 331.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

CLF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,198,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

