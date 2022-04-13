Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 59.2% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,919,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of DNA opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.