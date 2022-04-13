Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95).
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 59.2% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,919,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $305,000.
Shares of DNA opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79.
About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
