Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of ITI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 2,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13. Iteris has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230 in the last three months. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Iteris by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Iteris by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 196,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 152,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

