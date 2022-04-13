Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.46). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,961 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.