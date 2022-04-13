Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $34.16 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

