Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after buying an additional 251,149 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valvoline by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,065. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.