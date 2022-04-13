Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) to Sell

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

APELY stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.19. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alps Alpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alps Alpine (APELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.