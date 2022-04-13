Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Hold

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRMD opened at $43.07 on Monday. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.81.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $200,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,664 shares of company stock worth $6,721,984. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

