Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Sell

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. City State Bank purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 276,104 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in KemPharm by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

