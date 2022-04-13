Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Hold

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

LCII has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $99.22 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

