Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Get Oriental Land alerts:

OLCLY stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.