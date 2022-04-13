Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) to Buy

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Separately, Dawson James decreased their target price on Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $1.63 on Monday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

