Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to “Buy”

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

