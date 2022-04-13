Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to “Buy”

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FBP. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

