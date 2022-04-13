Zacks Investment Research Upgrades H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to “Hold”

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.93.

HLUYY traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $33.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

