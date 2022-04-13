Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.45

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 76678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zalando from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Get Zalando alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.