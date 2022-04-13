Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading Down 8.1%

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) shares fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.99 and last traded at C$3.27. 343,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 215,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.82 million and a P/E ratio of -39.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.50.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

