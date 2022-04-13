Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $63,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708 over the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $147.52.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.