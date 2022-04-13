Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.