Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $142.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $128.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.60.

ZBH stock opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

