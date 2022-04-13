ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.0865 on Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $11.21 million and $441,773.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.09 or 0.07577306 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,820.56 or 0.99908463 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 129,590,806 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

