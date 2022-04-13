Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 2,256 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average of $183.63.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.