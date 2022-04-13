ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,386. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $16,146,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after buying an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,043,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 466,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 149,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.