ZUM TOKEN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $340.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $428,676.32 and approximately $340.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.42 or 0.00567930 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.