Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,091. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.