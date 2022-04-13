Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in PTC by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.33 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

