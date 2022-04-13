Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $6,960,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

