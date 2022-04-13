Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.