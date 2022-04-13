Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 244,343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,017,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 287,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 117,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.