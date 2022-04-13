Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

MBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

