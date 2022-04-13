Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $349,647.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $258,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.