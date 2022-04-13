Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 23,062 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,062 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

