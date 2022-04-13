Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,170 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

