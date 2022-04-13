Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

