-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tanzanian Gold’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanzanian Gold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.
