-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

