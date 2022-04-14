$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 20,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 99,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,788,501.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at $289,204.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,651,790 shares of company stock worth $31,525,529 in the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Funko by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Funko by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.